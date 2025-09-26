Indicted Comey Says Trump Still Obsessed With Him

Former FBI Director James Comey told CNN in May that President Donald Trump "can't get over" their severed relationship and that the president wakes up in the middle of the night "thinking about me and how I'm living my best life."

CNN on Friday released video of the interview, which it said was for an upcoming "CNN Original Series" program.

Comey was indicted Thursday on federal perjury and obstruction charges stemming from his 2020 Senate testimony regarding alleged ties between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. The indictment alleged Comey provided false statements to Congress and obstructed a congressional proceeding.

"I'm still considered a villain in MAGA world," Comey said in the video. "I hope I said that correctly. I've offended enough people in MAGA world. It doesn't matter at this point. I'm not sure exactly why that is.

"I often joke, I'm the relationship that Trump can't get over. [He] wakes up in the middle of the night thinking about me and how I'm living my best life. I think it has some combination of I really have had a happy, productive life since then, and then I spoke out about him. And despite their absolute best efforts, they were never able to get me."

Comey made similar remarks about Trump in an April 2018 appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

"He's tweeted at me probably 50 times," Comey said. "I've been gone for a year. I'm like a breakup he can't get over. He wakes up in the morning ... I'm out there living my best life; he wakes up in the morning and tweets at me."

Trump called allegations of collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russia a "witch hunt." After a two-year investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller found insufficient evidence of a criminal conspiracy with Russia. Trump fired Comey as FBI director just four months into his first term. He previously called for charges to be brought against him.

Trump on Friday told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House that the case against Comey is "pretty easy," stressing that it is about justice, not revenge.

"There's not a list, but I think there will be others," Trump said. "They're corrupt. These were corrupt, radical-left Democrats. Comey was worse than a Democrat. They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history. What they've done is terrible. I hope there are others. You can't let this happen to a country."

Documents declassified by FBI Director Kash Patel detailed how Comey orchestrated a calculated leak campaign to steer the Russia-collusion narrative and burnish his disputed leadership. Prosecutors alleged Comey later denied doing so in testimony before Congress in 2017 and 2020.

Following his indictment, Comey maintained his innocence in an Instagram video.

"My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system," he said. "And I'm innocent. So, let's have a trial. And keep the faith."