Comer Orders Walz to Testify in Minnesota Fraud Probe

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., demanded answers Monday from Tim Walz after the Minnesota governor said he won't seek reelection in 2026, a decision that comes as federal prosecutors and congressional Republicans spotlight what they describe as widespread fraud across state-administered social service programs.

Comer said in a committee statement that his panel has ordered Walz, a Democrat, to appear at a public hearing on Feb. 10 as lawmakers investigate alleged misuse of public funds tied to multiple benefit and Medicaid-related programs.

Comer also called on Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to testify.

"Though Tim Walz is not running for governor again, he cannot run from accountability," Comer said. "The American people deserve answers, and they deserve them now."

Walz announced Monday that he will not seek a third term, saying he could not balance a statewide campaign with governing as the state confronts fallout from major fraud allegations and broader concerns about oversight.

Walz has served as governor since 2019 and previously represented Minnesota in Congress. He drew national attention as the Democrat vice presidential nominee in 2024.

The House investigation follows federal prosecutions that began with the "Feeding Our Future" case, in which defendants were accused of exploiting a federal child nutrition program during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors alleged that tens of millions of dollars intended to feed children were diverted through false claims and phony meal sites. The case has resulted in a sweeping set of charges, guilty pleas, and convictions, becoming a political flashpoint in Minnesota and nationally.

More recently, federal authorities and state auditors have pointed to potential fraud risks far beyond that single case.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said investigators are reviewing 14 Medicaid services the state deemed high risk for fraud.

Those programs, he said, have involved billions of dollars in billings since 2018, and he suggested the total suspected fraud could reach $9 billion or more as audits and prosecutions expand.

Comer's committee said it is seeking documents, internal communications, and records from Walz and Ellison related to the alleged fraud.

The chairman also asked the Treasury Department to provide Suspicious Activity Reports, known as SARs, that could help trace potential money laundering and other financial crimes connected to the schemes under review.

The committee has also requested transcribed interviews with Minnesota officials as it examines how the alleged misconduct was able to persist.

Comer previously announced a separate committee hearing set for Wednesday to feature testimony from Minnesota Republican state lawmakers who have been investigating public assistance fraud.

Walz's office did not immediately respond Monday to Comer's demand for testimony. Ellison's office also has not publicly committed to appearing before the committee.

The congressional inquiry sets up a high-profile clash between House Republicans and Minnesota's Democrat leadership as prosecutors continue to bring new cases and the state's political field begins to take shape ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.