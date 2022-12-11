Rep. James Comer Vows 'Criminal Referrals' If 'Evidence Justifies It'

House Republicans are vowing oversight of President Joe Biden's ties to son Hunter Biden's business dealings and are not ruling out potential criminal referrals to the Justice Department.

"If evidence justifies it, then we will have criminal referrals," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told the Post.

The problem is the Justice Department under President Joe Biden holds the cards in what to do with a criminal referral from the GOP-led House, making prosecution or an indictment highly unlikely.

Comer's Oversight Committee is going to home in on a "potentially criminal" 2017 deal between Hunter Biden-tied company Hudson West III and CEFC, a Chinese energy company seeking to sell liquefied natural gas to China.

"What we have learned from interviews is it was more than that," Comer told the Post. "It was also an effort to try to help China get their foot in the door to try to purchase drillers so they could start buying ownership into the infrastructure of our American energy industry."

Comer says the deal has ties to former Vice President Joe Biden before he became a 2020 presidential candidate.

"This is China trying to buy ownership into our American industry, which is a national security threat — and oh by the way it was being conducted by Joe Biden," Comer said. "That's a problem and that's why we're concerned that this White House is compromised."

Hunter Biden is not an official member of government or Congress, so the oversight will be of President Biden, according to Comer.

"This is an investigation of Joe Biden," Comer told the Post.

"My goal is at the end of the investigation is there will be a legislative fix," he added, noting the purpose of congressional investigations. "It is so murky, what Joe Biden, his son, and his brother [James Biden] were doing. You ask if it's illegal. I don't know. But I know it should be."

Comer added he has a pair of whistleblowers with inside information for the investigations.

"They're people that were involved in the Hunter Biden orbit," Comer told the Post. "They're providing valuable information."