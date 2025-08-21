Court Lifts Injunction on Deportee Due Process Case

A federal appeals court has lifted an emergency stay that prevented a district court judge from issuing further rulings on a case involving the due process rights of immigrants who were deported by the Trump administration, the Washington Examiner reported.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg earlier this year ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" due process protections for Venezuelans deported to El Salvador, where they have been imprisoned in the country's Terrorism Confinement Center. That injunction was stayed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in June, but that same court lifted that stay earlier this month in a ruling that goes into effect this week.

In their ruling the judges noted that a recent prisoner swap between El Salvador and Venezuela altered the circumstances that led to the original stay, which was ordered in response to an appeal by the Trump administration.

"Under these circumstances, it would make little sense for this court to review a preliminary injunction that, in all likelihood, has been overtaken by events," the judges wrote in their order.

"In light of these developments, we find that it is 'just under the circumstances' to vacate the order and remand the case to the district court for further proceedings. We express no opinion on what kind of class or relief, if any, may be appropriate in light of the changed circumstances."

The order from the appeals court also returns the case to Boasberg, who can now issue further rulings on the case.