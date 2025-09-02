Judge Boasberg Released Woman Accused of Threatening Trump

A woman jailed for making threatening social media posts against President Donald Trump was released last week by a federal judge who has previously clashed with the Trump administration over executive orders.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee, ordered the release of 50-year-old Nathalie Rose Jones of Lafayette, Indiana, on Aug. 27 under electronic monitoring and required her to undergo psychiatric evaluation upon returning home, according to court documents.

The unexpected release came only days after U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya denied Jones bond, citing the ongoing threats against Trump that she posted on social media earlier this month.

"Here's where we are," Jones wrote in a long Facebook post on Aug. 6. "I literally told FBI in five states today that I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present," she allegedly wrote, ending the paragraph, "Let's deal with this and restore domestic tranquility."

Jones was charged on Aug. 18 by the U.S. Department of Justice with "threatening to take the life of, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, and transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing threats to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another."

The tension between Boasberg and Trump goes back months when, in March, Boasberg blocked the Trump administration's use of the centuries-old Alien Enemies Act which the president invoked as justification for the rapid deportation of members of the Venezuelan Tren De Aragua gang. Boasberg called the actions of the Trump White House "incredibly troubling and problematic" adding the administration engaged in "an unprecedented and expanded use of an act that has been used ... in the War of 1812, World War I and World War II, when there was no question there was a declaration of war and who the enemy was."