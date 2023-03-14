Jameela Jamil Calls Out 'Extreme' Weight Loss at Oscars

Jameela Jamil is speaking out against the "extreme" weight loss trends that were apparent at this year's Oscars, saying the stars were using "weight loss injections" to achieve their desired results.

Taking to Instagram after the awards ceremony Sunday, the actor stated weight loss appeared to have become "an Olympic sport during awards season."

"The images last. But the methods aren't sustainable, nor are they normally sustained, until the next awards season!" Jamil wrote. "Where again the images of ageless, weightless women are used as a tool of aspiration."

The "Good Place" star went on to slam the industry for promoting unattainable body sizes, saying that while she "loved so many of the dresses, and the people in them," it was "an industry pressure and a result of F***ing TINY samples from designers that are straight off the runway from fashion month, that result in such a forced uniform thinness, and fear of wrinkles."

Many people in Hollywood were practicing unsustainable dieting, and taking weight-loss injections, according to Jamil.

"I'm not being judgmental," she wrote. "I just don't want you to be triggered, or to make any sudden decisions, because of the images of impossible standards that come out today. It's a temporary extreme. None of this lasts."

Earlier this year, Jamil spotlighted a trend in which people were using the diabetes medication Ozempic as a weight-loss method, saying she was "deeply concerned" and "fears for everyone."

"I have said what I have said about the potential harm of people using the diabetes medication for weight loss only," she wrote on Instagram. "I fear for everyone in the next few years. Rich people are buying this stuff off prescription for upwards of $1,000. Actual diabetes are seeing shortages. It's now a mainstream craze in Hollywood."

In the post, Jamil added: "I'm deeply concerned, but I can't change any of your minds because fatphobia has our generation in a chokehold."