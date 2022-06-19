×
Tags: jake sullivan | covid-19 | national security adviser | white house

Biden Adviser Jake Sullivan Tests Positive for COVID-19

jake sullivan stands at a lectern and speaks to the media
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Sunday, 19 June 2022 09:04 AM

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after "a couple" of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan "is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president."

The White House confirmed Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


