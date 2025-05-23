WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jailbreak | orleans parish | arrests | prison escape | louisiana | susan hutson

Third Civilian Arrested Following Orleans Parish Jailbreak

By    |   Friday, 23 May 2025 12:50 PM EDT

A third civilian has been arrested and charged with assisting one of the 10 prisoners who made a successful escape from the Orleans Parish Jail on May 16.

Louisiana State Police have warned area residents that assisting an escaped prisoner will lead to criminal charges. Five of the 10 who broke out of the jail remain at large.

At least one of the prisoners captured following the breakout was nabbed after being identified by a regional surveillance camera system using an artificial intelligence facial recognition program, reported CNN.

A jail employee was earlier arrested for assisting the breakout. Four other jail employees were suspended as the investigation developed.

The local District Attorney is challenging embattled Sheriff Susan Hutson for apparently failing to order a forensic screening of the jail area involved in the breakout. Local WSDU reported that District Attorney Jason Williams discovered that no forensic screening was performed in the jail area following the escape.

He told reporters on Thursday that a supervisor confirmed the department's crime lab had not been requested to screen the area. That screening was then immediately conducted.

Hutson suspended her reelection campaign in light of the difficulties presented by a mass breakout of the parish jail.

Williams, according to WSDU, has issued subpoenas to the sheriff and other department employees for a range of information and documents surrounding the breakout.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A third civilian has been arrested and charged with assisting one of the 10 prisoners who made a successful escape from the Orleans Parish Jail on May 16.Louisiana State Police have warned area residents that assisting an escaped prisoner will lead to criminal charges. Five...
jailbreak, orleans parish, arrests, prison escape, louisiana, susan hutson
227
2025-50-23
Friday, 23 May 2025 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved