Minneapolis Mayor Frey: Residents Showed They Can 'Outlast an Occupation'

Thursday, 12 February 2026 11:54 AM EST

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, an outspoken critic of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement "Operation Metro Surge," said Thursday that the government's announcement that the operation is coming to an end shows the resolve of the people in his community.

"They thought they could break us, but a love for our neighbors and a resolve to endure can outlast an occupation," Frey said. "These patriots of Minneapolis are showing that it’s not just about resistance — standing with our neighbors is deeply American."

The operation, he added, "has been catastrophic for our neighbors and businesses, and now it’s time for a great comeback."

Even with the enforcement actions ending, Frey said that the people of Minneapolis will continue to show "the same commitment to our immigrant residents and endurance in this reopening."

"I’m hopeful the whole country will stand with us as we move forward together," said Frey. 

Last week, Homan announced that 700 federal officers would leave Minnesota, with more than 2,000 others remaining at the time.

At that time, Frey said the partial drawdown was not enough. 

"Bringing 700 officers off our streets and sending them back wherever they came from is, of course, a positive step, but we still have somewhere in the range of 2,000 federal agents between [Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)] and Border Patrol here in our city," he said last week. 

On Thursday, Homan said that a "small footprint of personnel" would remain to transition operations to the ICE field office. 

Homan took over operations in Minnesota after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. On Thursday, he praised Frey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and police chiefs and sheriffs across the state for improved cooperation and discussions with federal officials.

US
