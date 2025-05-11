Ivanka Honors Ivana With Mother's Day Photo Tribute

In a Mother's Day tribute, Ivanka Trump shared rare childhood photos on Instagram on Sunday to honor her late mother, Ivana Trump.

Ivana died after accidentally falling down the stairs of her New York City apartment on July 14, 2022, at the ago of 73.

Ivanka wrote, "today, I'm holding close the beautiful memories of my mother, Ivana – her strength, humor, and love continue to guide me every day. I feel her presence in so many moments, especially as I raise my own children."

She included a number of photos of herself and Ivana throughout the years from childhood to adulthood, as well as some snapshots of Ivana with her grandchildren, Page Six reported.

Ivanka added that "I'm also deeply grateful for my grandmother babi, who fills our home with wisdom, grace, and unconditional love," referring to her 98-year-old grandmother.

Ivanka emphasized that "her quiet strength is a gift to all of us, and I cherish the bond she shares with my kids."

She concluded her emotional post by thanking all the mother figures who "pour" love into their families.

Ivanka concluded the display on her Instagram post with photographs of herself with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children – Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 8.