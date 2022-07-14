Donald Trump Announces His First Wife, Ivana, Has Died

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died. She was 73.

She was the mother of his first three children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," the former president wrote on Truth Social. "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a statement.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the family said. "She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Paramedics responded to a call for cardiac arrest at Ivana Trump's Upper East Side Manhattan apartment just after 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, finding a 73-year-old woman, according to the FDNY.

According to reports, she was found unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of a set of stairs in her apartment. The police are investigating whether she fell and, if so, whether the fall contributed in any way to her death. The medical examiner will look to determine a cause of death.

The Trumps were a power couple in New York in the 1980s before their equally public, and messy, divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples. But in recent years, Ivana Trump had been on good terms with her former husband. She wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week.

Ivana told the New York Post in 2016 that she was both a supporter and adviser to the former president.

"I suggest a few things," she told the paper. "We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought." She said she advised him to "be more calm."

"But Donald cannot be calm," she added. "He's very outspoken. He just says it as it is."

She was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, the former city of Zlin that just had been renamed by the Communists, who took over the country in 1948. She married Trump, her second husband, in 1977. They divorced in 1992.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.