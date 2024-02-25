×
Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Israeli Embassy in Washington

Secret Service vehicles block access to a street leading to the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C. A man reportedly set himself on fire near the embassy on Sunday afternoon. (AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, 25 February 2024 05:57 PM EST

A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was transported to an area hospital after the fire was put out by U.S. Secret Service officers, DC Fire and EMS posted online. The man is in critical condition, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said.

Local police and Secret Service are investigating the incident.

Israel's embassy has been the target of continued protest against the war in Gaza. The war in Gaza has led to pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests in the United States. The protests started after Oct. 7 when Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules Gaza, killed 1,200 Israelis and seized 253 hostages in a cross-border attack.

Since then, Israeli forces have waged a military campaign against the coastal enclave, laying much of it to waste, with nearly 30,000 people dead, according to Palestinian health officials.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


