Israeli Deputy Counsel Saar to Newsmax: Israel Protecting US, World

Israel's airstrikes on Iran are an attempt to protect itself, the U.S., and the world, Tsach Saar, Israeli deputy consul general in New York, told Newsmax on Monday.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," Saar told co-host Marc Lotter, "For the Iranian regime, America First means something totally different," Saar said. "If you just see the chance, even, you know, talking about the negotiations, it's not in good faith. They are calling for the destruction also of the United States.

"Go to the Houthis. Just imagine the Houthis getting nuclear capabilities from the Iranians. The flag of the Houthis says very clearly, death to America, death to Israel. America First. … There's a lot of work still to be done in Iran to remove this threat not only to Israel, not only to the region in the Middle East, but also to the world."

Saar spoke on the fourth day of a conflict in which the Israeli military said it destroyed more than 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers in central Iran and achieved air superiority over Tehran.

Lotter asked Saar what was left for Israel to accomplish in the fight.

"We significantly damaged their nuclear capabilities and their nuclear military plan," Saar said. "And it's not just a regular threat. What they have is an organized plan to destroy Israel and to annihilate Israel in two pathways.

"One is the nuclear weapons, and second is the ballistic missiles program. So, we have indeed significantly damaged their plan, but there's still more to go."

Lotter asked Saar whether Israel needed the help of the U.S. to severely damage Iran's underground Fordow uranium enrichment facility, which is believed to be a half-mile below ground.

"This is a significant site and important for their nuclear program. I can't get into operational plans, of course, but we do have some rabbits up our sleeves," Saar said. "And of course, you know, the United States and President [Donald] Trump will do what's in the best interests of the United States.

"And I believe we see things the same way regarding Iran. And he was actually very clear about his position on whether Iran should have a nuclear weapon or not. And the answer is crystal clear, no."

Saar refused to confirm whether Trump stopped Israel from trying to kill Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Look, there are many false reports around the operation and around this war," he told Lotter. "You know, they are shooting and firing civilian areas while we are targeting military areas in Tehran and across Iran in order to remove an imminent threat, existential threat to the state of Israel.

"There are a lot of false reports about taking this leader out or that leader out. At the end of the day, we see that people that were directly involved in their military capabilities and in the nuclear program, the military nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are gone. And that's the goal."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com