State Department Intensifies Israel Travel Warning

The State Department has upped the warning regarding travel to Israel. It now says, "Do Not Travel To: Israel due to armed conflict, terrorism, and civil unrest."

Following the early Friday opening salvos in Israel’s attacks on Iran, airlines began diverting and canceling flights to stay clear of Israeli military aircraft going to and from target zones, as well as escaping getting caught up in potential counterstrikes by Iran.

El Al Israel Airlines has canceled all its flights except some emergency or recovery flights through June 23.

Israel launched its attacks to dismantle Iran’s nuclear weapons program as talks to reach a potential agreement to stop nuclear enrichment activities fell apart. Following devastating bombing, Iran has now asked for a resumption of negotiations.

The updated State Department travel warning says Americans should also avoid travel to Gaza and the West Bank.

The State Department has also authorized the voluntary departure of family members and nonemergency U.S. government employees from Israel while warning that the situation is fluid at best. The U.S. Embassy may further "restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the West Bank due to "terrorism and civil unrest."

The warning recommends staying clear of Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and Syria for a distance of at least 2.5 miles because of military presence and activity.

State Department analysts said there is no safe place for Americans in the region. "Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities."