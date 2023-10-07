AOC Implies Israel Is Guilty of 'Oppression and Occupation'

While she condemned the "Hamas' attack in the strongest possible terms," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., implied some measure of blame on Israel for "ongoing oppression and occupation in the region."

"Today is devastating for all those seeking a lasting peace and respect for human rights in Israel and Palestine," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a statement Saturday. "I condemn Hamas' attack in the strongest possible terms.

"No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region."

Similarly to the Biden administration's initial suggestion that Israel not respond in kind to Hamas' terrorist attack — it has since reportedly deleted a tweet to that effect — Ocasio-Cortez called for a cease-fire and de-escalation.

"An immediate cease-fire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives," her statement concluded.

Ocasio-Cortez is the virtual leader of the progressive "squad" in the House Democrats' caucus that for years has supported the Palestinian territories and the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement known as BDS.