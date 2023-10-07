×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | Palestinians | hamas | aoc | alexandria ocasio-cortez | bds

AOC Implies Israel Is Guilty of 'Oppression and Occupation'

By    |   Saturday, 07 October 2023 04:35 PM EDT

While she condemned the "Hamas' attack in the strongest possible terms," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., implied some measure of blame on Israel for "ongoing oppression and occupation in the region."

"Today is devastating for all those seeking a lasting peace and respect for human rights in Israel and Palestine," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a statement Saturday. "I condemn Hamas' attack in the strongest possible terms.

"No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence and fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region."

Similarly to the Biden administration's initial suggestion that Israel not respond in kind to Hamas' terrorist attack — it has since reportedly deleted a tweet to that effect — Ocasio-Cortez called for a cease-fire and de-escalation.

"An immediate cease-fire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives," her statement concluded.

Ocasio-Cortez is the virtual leader of the progressive "squad" in the House Democrats' caucus that for years has supported  the Palestinian territories and the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement known as BDS.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
While she condemned the "Hamas' attack in the strongest possible terms," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., implied some measure of blame on Israel for "ongoing oppression and occupation in the region."
israel, Palestinians, hamas, aoc, alexandria ocasio-cortez, bds
172
2023-35-07
Saturday, 07 October 2023 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved