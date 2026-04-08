The man accused of fatally stabbing a young woman aboard a Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail train has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., 34, was deemed "incapable to proceed" after a psychiatric evaluation at Central Regional Hospital in December 2025. The finding was disclosed Tuesday in a motion filed in Mecklenburg Superior Court by his state public defender.

Brown, who is homeless and has said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, faces both state and federal charges in the August 2025 killing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian immigrant who had fled the war and was building a new life in Charlotte.

She was attacked while returning home from work. Her family has described the killing as "tragic and preventable."

Brown's attorney, Daniel Roberts, requested a six-month delay of a scheduled Rule 24 hearing, a key proceeding in death penalty-eligible cases, citing his client's current status in federal custody as an obstacle to competency hearings required under state law.

Prosecutors did not object to the continuance, the New York Post reported.

The case has become a flashpoint in a debate over repeat offenders and pretrial release policies.

Brown has an extensive criminal history in Mecklenburg County, including 14 prior cases and a 2015 conviction for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He had been released on bond earlier in 2025 on a misdemeanor charge, a move that drew sharp criticism from state Republicans and national attention after being highlighted by President Donald Trump.

Zarutska's mother attended Trump's State of the Union address in February. Trump criticized Democrats for not standing as he recognized Zarutska's mother, though it was unclear how many lawmakers remained seated.

With Brown's competency in question and parallel state and federal cases pending, the legal proceedings are likely to face additional delays.

The case has fueled debate among lawmakers over how the criminal justice system handles repeat offenders.

Critics point to a pattern of leniency, bond decisions, and procedural delays, including competency rulings, that can prolong cases and, in some instances, enable further crimes.

Legal experts note that competency determinations are a constitutional requirement, ensuring defendants understand proceedings and can assist in their defense.