Report: Top IRS Lawyer Removed From Office

By    |   Thursday, 13 March 2025 12:32 PM EDT

A top IRS lawyer has been removed from his position in a move connected with DOGE attempts to access sensitive taxpayer records. The Washington Post reports IRS acting chief counsel William Paul has been removed, according to unnamed people with information about the action.

The Post said Paul's replacement will be Andrew De Mello. He was nominated as inspector general for the Department of Education during President Donald Trump's first term but was not confirmed.

Some IRS employees have been at odds with the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Government Efficiency over requests for taxpayer records, including those of hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants who have filed tax returns. The Post reports that data is closely guarded within the IRS, and some employees balked at handing over the documentation.

The Post also reports DOGE has been attempting access to select IRS internal systems and datasets.

The Wall Street Journal reports supporting information on Paul's removal. The Journal said a related lawsuit between immigrant advocates and the government now involves negotiations on handling proprietary taxpayer records.

The IRS is also developing a plan to reduce its workforce by tens of thousands.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 13 March 2025 12:32 PM
