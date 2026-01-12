Trump Orders 25% Tariff on Any Country Doing Business With Iran

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that “effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America.”

Trump’s announcement marked a sharp escalation of his administration’s pressure campaign against Iran by threatening broad, across-the-board tariffs on third countries rather than limiting penalties to sanctions on specific companies or transactions.

The White House did not immediately release an executive order or formal tariff schedule, and administration officials did not publicly clarify how compliance would be measured or when the duties would be assessed.

Reuters has reported that senior Trump administration officials have been discussing the use of so-called secondary tariffs as a way to force foreign governments to choose between access to U.S. markets and continued trade with Iran.

The Associated Press has reported that Trump advisers see tariffs as a more direct and visible enforcement tool than sanctions, which often rely on complex financial tracing and multinational cooperation.

Treasury Department officials have repeatedly said Iran relies heavily on oil exports and commercial trade to fund its government, military, and regional allies, a claim Trump echoed by targeting any country that provides Iran economic support.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has said in recent sanctions announcements that revenue from Iranian oil exports can support Iran’s nuclear program and militant groups operating across the Middle East.

Iranian state-aligned media condemned Trump’s tariff threat, describing it as economic warfare designed to intimidate Iran’s trading partners rather than a legitimate trade policy.

Analysts have said China is likely the most exposed country under the policy because it is widely viewed as the largest buyer of Iranian crude, though Chinese officials have previously rejected U.S. efforts to dictate their energy purchases.

European diplomats have warned in past disputes that secondary penalties can strain alliances by forcing U.S. partners to comply with American policy or risk losing access to the U.S. consumer market.

Supporters of Trump’s approach argue that aggressive economic and enforcement tools are necessary to reassert U.S. sovereignty and deter hostile foreign regimes.

Critics argue that the Iran tariff threat risks widening global trade conflicts while adding pressure to already strained domestic political divisions.

Market analysts cautioned that even without formal rules, Trump’s statement alone could disrupt shipping, insurance, and supply-chain planning as companies seek to avoid sudden tariff exposure.

Administration officials have said further guidance is expected from the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department, and the U.S. Trade representative once the policy is formally implemented.