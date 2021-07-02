Most Americans Say Iran Poses Major Threat to US: Poll

Two-thirds of Americans believe Iran poses a threat to the U.S. and its interests, according to a recent TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics poll.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents said Iran was a long-term threat, and 29% said the nation was a short-term (less than six months) threat, according to the TIPP survey.

The poll found that Republicans (79%) and conservatives (75%) are more likely to share the view that Iran poses a threat, although most Democrats (68%), liberals (68%), moderates (66%), and independents/others (63%) also agreed.

When asked to grade President Joe Biden's handling of Iran, respondents were critical. Only one-third gave Biden an A or a B, with a similar segment giving him a D or an F.

The grade results were:

Good (A or B) — 33%

Average (C) — 20%

Poor (D or F) — 33%

Not sure — 14%

During a meeting Monday with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Biden said Iran would not come to possess a nuclear weapon during his time in office.

"My commitment to Israel is ... ironclad," Biden told Rivlin at the start of their meeting in the Oval Office.

"What I can say to you is that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch."

Biden and Rivlin met amid concerns in Israel and Arab capitals about U.S. efforts to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal. There’s fear that doing so might allow Tehran to acquire atomic weapons.

Then-President Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Attempts to re-enter it have been slow to make progress as Tehran insists the U.S. lift all economic sanctions.

The TIPP survey results seemed to agree with intelligence professionals that Iran poses a threat to the U.S.

A recent unclassified threat assessment by the Director of National Intelligence described how the U.S. intelligence community about Iran's threat.

"Iran will present a continuing threat to U.S. and allied interests in the region as it tries to erode U.S. influence and support Shia populations abroad, entrench its influence and project power in neighboring states, deflect international pressure, and minimize threats to regime stability," the unclassified report said, according to tippinsights on Friday.

Although economic sanctions have taken their toll on Iran, the country’s leaders focus on amassing conventional weapons and sponsoring terrorist actions against the interests of the U.S. and its allies.

New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently opened his first Cabinet meeting since taking office with a condemnation of the new Iranian president. He added that Iran's presidential election was a sign for world powers to "wake up" before returning to the nuclear deal.

Iran also attempted to influence the 2020 presidential election by sending threatening messages to American voters, TIPP said.

