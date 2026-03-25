Foreign Minister: Iran Will Decide How to End Conflict, Not US

Iran’s foreign minister said Wednesday that Tehran will not negotiate with the United States.

State media carried his comments as fighting between Iranian forces and U.S. and allied troops continues across the Middle East.

“We do not plan on any negotiations,” Mniister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, signaling a hardline stance despite ongoing reports of indirect diplomatic contacts.

Iran has publicly rejected a 15-point U.S.-backed peace proposal, calling it excessive and unacceptable, according to regional media and officials familiar with the discussions.

Tehran has countered with its own five-point framework for ending the conflict.

The Iranian plan calls for a full halt to hostilities, guarantees against the resumption of fighting, an end to targeted killings, payment of war reparations, and recognition of Iran’s role in the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials say the proposals are fundamentally incompatible.

A senior Iranian official told international media that Washington cannot dictate the outcome of the war and that Tehran will decide “how to end the conflict” on its own terms.

Analysts say the comments highlight a widening gap between Tehran’s public stance and U.S. claims that diplomatic discussions may still be underway through intermediaries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said his administration is engaged in “constructive” talks aimed at ending the war, which has now dragged into its fourth week.

Iranian officials deny any formal negotiations, but diplomats report that messages continue to be exchanged via regional intermediaries such as Pakistan and Turkey.

The conflict began Feb. 28, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched large-scale strikes on Iranian targets, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran across the region.

Since then, fighting has included missile exchanges, disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and strikes across multiple countries.

A U.S. proposal reportedly offered limits on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs in exchange for sanctions relief.

Tehran has rejected talks under what it calls coercion and military pressure.

Iranian leaders say negotiations cannot take place while attacks continue, a position Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Wednesday.

It remains unclear whether indirect contacts could evolve into formal talks.

Questions persist over who within Iran’s leadership has the authority to make a final decision on ending the war.

For now, both sides appear to be pursuing parallel tracks of military escalation and limited diplomacy, leaving the prospect of a negotiated settlement uncertain.