Trump Weighs Punitive Steps Against NATO Allies Over Iran: WSJ

President Donald Trump is weighing punitive measures against certain NATO allies over what his administration sees as insufficient support for the U.S. campaign against Iran, deepening strains within the alliance as Washington presses to secure global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Journal reported that Trump administration officials are discussing proposals to shift U.S. troop deployments away from countries viewed as unhelpful and toward those seen as more supportive, including Poland, Romania, Lithuania, and Greece.

Officials told the Journal the discussions remain preliminary but reflect mounting frustration inside the White House with major NATO members such as Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, which have offered limited military assistance or declined to participate in combat operations.

The Journal reported that some of those countries have restricted U.S. access to bases or airspace for offensive missions, underscoring the extent of allied reluctance to become directly involved in the conflict with Iran.

Trump’s frustrations come as he was scheduled to meet NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte at the White House on Wednesday, with the Iran conflict and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz expected to dominate the talks, according to Reuters and other outlets.

The dispute comes as the United States seeks broader international backing to counter Iran’s ability to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint that carries about 20% of global oil flows.

U.S. officials have argued that securing the waterway is essential to stabilizing global energy markets, but key European allies have resisted joining offensive operations, instead urging de-escalation and diplomatic engagement.

European leaders have made clear they do not view the conflict as one that triggers NATO’s collective defense obligations, and have sought to avoid being drawn into a wider regional war, according to statements and reporting on allied deliberations.

German officials have signaled that the conflict is not one Berlin considers its war, reflecting a broader position among several NATO governments that have stopped short of endorsing U.S. strikes on Iranian targets.

While some allies, including the United Kingdom and France, have supported maritime security efforts aimed at protecting commercial shipping, their involvement has largely been limited to defensive or patrol missions rather than direct participation in U.S.-led attacks.

The lack of unified NATO backing has emerged as a central point of tension for Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the alliance and questioned the contributions of member states during the conflict, the Journal reported.

Trump has also repeatedly questioned the value of NATO and, during his presidency, discussed the possibility of withdrawing the United States from the alliance, according to reporting by The New York Times, while more recently warning that the U.S. may not defend allies that fail to meet defense spending targets.

The divide has also complicated U.S. efforts to pressure Iran into reopening or fully securing the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has used as leverage during the conflict by threatening or disrupting tanker traffic.

Energy analysts and officials have warned that prolonged instability in the waterway could have significant global economic consequences, increasing pressure on Washington to find a resolution while balancing military and diplomatic options.

The Journal reported that Trump’s consideration of punitive steps against NATO partners adds to existing strains within the alliance, including longstanding disputes over defense spending and burden sharing.