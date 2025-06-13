US Military Helped Stop Iranian Missiles Heading to Israel, Officials Say

The U.S. military has helped shoot down Iranian missiles that were headed toward Israel, two U.S. officials said on Friday.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that for now the U.S. interceptions had been carried out by ground-based systems.

The official said fighter jets and warships had not been used so far.

Neither official provided information on where the U.S. intercepts took place from.

The United States has nearly 40,000 troops in the Middle East, including air defense systems, fighter aircraft and warships that can help bring down missiles.

During previous Iranian missile and drone salvos that were aimed at Israel, the U.S. military has used jets and Navy warships to help shoot down Iranian projectiles.