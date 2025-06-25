Poll: 51% Oppose Joining Israel in Military Strikes on Iran

Fifty-one percent of U.S. voters oppose joining Israel in military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Comparatively, 42% support it.

The poll, conducted June 22-24, days after President Donald Trump ordered strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, also found:

50% think U.S. military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear program would make Americans less safe, while 42% think they would make Americans safer.

78% are either very concerned or somewhat concerned about the possibility of the U.S. getting drawn into a war with Iran, while 22% are not so concerned or concerned at all.

42% think the U.S. is too supportive of Israel, compared with 5% who think the U.S. is not supportive enough.

50% support Israel's military strikes against nuclear and military sites inside Iran, while 40% oppose them

Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. will meet Iran next week. He also disputed an early U.S. intelligence report on the effectiveness of the U.S.' strikes.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 979 self-identified registered voters nationwide from June 22 - 24 with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.