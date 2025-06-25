WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | israel | military | strikes | trump

Poll: 51% Oppose Joining Israel in Military Strikes on Iran

By    |   Wednesday, 25 June 2025 02:14 PM EDT

Fifty-one percent of U.S. voters oppose joining Israel in military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Comparatively, 42% support it.

The poll, conducted June 22-24, days after President Donald Trump ordered strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, also found:

  • 50% think U.S. military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear program would make Americans less safe, while 42% think they would make Americans safer.
  • 78% are either very concerned or somewhat concerned about the possibility of the U.S. getting drawn into a war with Iran, while 22% are not so concerned or concerned at all.
  • 42% think the U.S. is too supportive of Israel, compared with 5% who think the U.S. is not supportive enough.
  • 50% support Israel's military strikes against nuclear and military sites inside Iran, while 40% oppose them

Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. will meet Iran next week. He also disputed an early U.S. intelligence report on the effectiveness of the U.S.' strikes.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 979 self-identified registered voters nationwide from June 22 - 24 with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Fifty-one percent of U.S. voters oppose joining Israel in military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday. Comparatively, 42% support it.
iran, israel, military, strikes, trump
186
2025-14-25
Wednesday, 25 June 2025 02:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved