Analyst: Gas Prices May Drop Within Days

A social media post from GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan is signaling potential relief for U.S. drivers, as easing geopolitical tensions with Iran may begin to push fuel prices downward in the coming days.

De Haan wrote Tuesday that "gas prices could start reversing nationally in 48 hours or so — by a few cents every day," following what he described as positive developments in the Middle East, including a ceasefire announced the night before.

If the trend holds, he projected the national average price of gasoline could dip below $4 per gallon in one to two weeks, while diesel fuel, though slower to respond, may avoid hitting record highs and fall below $5 per gallon in six to eight weeks.

The outlook comes after weeks of volatility in global energy markets driven by the conflict with Iran, which had raised concerns about supply disruptions and pushed oil prices higher.

Analysts have warned that such geopolitical shocks tend to ripple quickly through fuel markets, making price spikes largely unavoidable in the short term.

The Trump administration has faced mounting pressure over rising energy costs but has emphasized efforts to mitigate the impact.

Those measures have included diplomatic engagement aimed at stabilizing the region, alongside domestic policy moves intended to support production and ease supply constraints.

De Haan's outlook differs from the Energy Information Administration's Short-Term Energy Outlook, which predicts that even if the war ends by late April, gas prices will remain higher than prewar levels through the end of the year and into 2027.

While price declines are not guaranteed, De Haan's forecast suggests that the combination of easing tensions and market recalibration could offer near-term relief for consumers, marking a potential turning point after a period of sustained increases tied to the conflict.