Code and Family Detail Led to Airman's Rescue in Iran

A dramatic U.S. military rescue mission deep inside Iran hinged on a critical moment of verification: commanders asked a stranded Air Force colonel a question about his father, something only he could answer, to ensure he had not been captured and turned into a trap.

According to CBS News, the United States then launched an extraordinary, high-risk operation involving more than 150 aircraft and 96 personnel on the ground to retrieve the weapons systems officer, who had ejected from an F-15E fighter jet over central Iran.

Alongside a cryptic four-digit distress code and a message initially feared to be coerced, the correct response confirmed the airman was alive and evading enemy forces.

Over 50 hours, U.S. forces fired 339 munitions while racing Iranian units to locate him.

The colonel survived nearly two days behind enemy lines, sheltering in a rocky mountain crevice and moving across steep terrain to avoid capture.

Meanwhile, Iranian forces, including Revolutionary Guard units and militia, swept the area, even deploying tracking dogs and offering rewards for his capture.

The mission unfolded amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, with President Donald Trump halting other planned military actions to prioritize the rescue.

Behind the scenes, U.S. intelligence and CIA operatives ran a deception campaign, spreading false information to mislead Iranian search teams about the airman's location.

After locating him via beacon signals and aerial surveillance, U.S. special operations forces executed a nighttime extraction.

Navy SEAL Team Six ultimately reached the officer on a mountainside and evacuated him by helicopter under the cover of heavy air support.

Complications arose when transport planes became stuck on a makeshift runway, forcing U.S. forces to destroy the aircraft with airstrikes to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands. Backup planes successfully extracted the team.

The colonel was flown to Kuwait early Sunday, dehydrated but with non-life-threatening injuries.

His rescue, considered rare given the risks of sending large forces into hostile territory for a single individual, has been described by officials as a "miraculous" recovery made possible by intelligence precision, deception tactics, and overwhelming airpower.

"Generally, you don't attempt something like this," Trump said. "We did and we got him home."