Gunman Dead After Shooting Rampage at Iowa High School

The suspect in a shooting at an Iowa high school has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Multiple people were shot during the shooter's rampage at the high school in Perry, Iowa, Thursday, but nonewere immediately confirmed to have died. but the shooter was the only person to be confirmed dead. The official said at least one of those shot is a school administrator.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

"An officer first arrived within seven minutes of (a radio) activation and located multiple gunshot victims," Dallas County, Iowa Sheriff Adam Infante told the media in the first news conference Thursday morning, adding "there is no further danger to the public."

He also said the shooter has been identified, while not commenting about the person's identity.

The time of the shootings, which began at 7:37 a.m. local time before school started, "contributed to a good outcome," Infante said.

"Luckily, there were very few students and faculty in the building, which I think contributed to a good outcome in that sense, but we'll have more information later on this afternoon," he said. "We will not be releasing any more information in the meantime. Please be patient with us so that we can talk with these victims and their families and try and figure out what happened. We won't be answering any questions today."

When asked how many people were injured in the shootings, the sheriff added, "we're still working on that."

Meanwhile, Infante said a unification center has been set up for families and students. The sheriff added he believes "all of the kids have been reunified already, so we're good in that area."

The Dallas County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office confirmed the investigation at Perry High School, NBC News reported, while other media reports indicated there was a heavy police and medical emergency response presence at the school, located about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, ABC News reported, citing law enforcement officials briefed on the situation.

The shooting took place at Perry High School on what was to be the first day of the spring semester, according to the school district's calendar. Perry, a town of about 7,900, is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, the state's capital city.

The Dallas County Sheriff posted to Facebook the location has since "been secured."

"Pray for the community in Perry, Iowa this morning," Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted on X while campaigning in the state.

He had been scheduled speak at a rally at 9 a.m. local time Thursday in Perry, but he changed the event to an in-person prayer after reports of the shooting more than an hour prior, a campaign spokesperson said.

Iowa will hold the first statewide contest for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in 11 days.

"It is horrendously awful," Linda Andorf, board president for the Perry Community School District, told NBC.

"People need to figure out their life. This is just disgusting. It's terrible."

Further details will be released later this afternoon at another news conference. The time has yet to be announced, but it will be released on the Department of Public Safety website.

A local newspaper, The Perry News, reported law enforcement has described a "mass casualty event" at the high school, and, citing "public safety radio traffic" said one victim had suffered two gunshot wounds to the head.

Streets covering several blocks were barricaded and a medical helicopter had been seen landing at the school, according to reports.

A nearby elementary school had been locked down, with all students being kept in their classrooms there, Perry city spokesperson Chris Cohea reported.

The Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) campus in Perry also announced Thursday it was closed and classes were canceled, and it was "aware of an active violence situation that occurred at Perry High School this morning."

"Reports are that all DMACC personnel are safe and accounted for," the college said. "We will follow up with additional information as it becomes available. Stay tuned to campus email and the DMACC website for updates."

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway waiting for the school day to start when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley. Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 a.m.

Kevin Shelley, who drives a garbage truck, told his boss he had to run.

"It was the most scared I've been in my entire life," he said.

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice at 8:37 a.m. — she had just looked at her watch — when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

"We all just jumped," Kares said. "My band teacher looked at us and yelled, 'Run!' So we ran."

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, "Get out! Get out!"

She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but did not know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her 3-year-old son.

"At that moment I didn't care about anything except getting out because I had to get home with my son," she said.

FBI agents from the Omaha-Des Moines office were on scene to help with the investigation led by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

"There are a bunch of speculative numbers floating around," said Dirk Cavanaugh, Perry’s mayor. "We have no confirmed numbers of who was involved yet."

Erica Jolliff said her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 a.m. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

"I just want to know that he's safe and OK," Jolliff said. "They won't tell me nothing."

Jasmine Augustine, 18, was at the high school shortly after everything happened Thursday morning. She said she was dropping off a friend at the high school and his brother, who goes to the town's elementary school about a mile (1.61 kilometers) away.

"I was at Casey’s convenience store and saw one car speed by. I thought it was just someone getting pulled over," she said.

Augustine said, when she pulled in at the high school, someone told her there was an active shooter "and then we hurried up and left."

"After that, there's just tons and tons and tons of cops who came," said Augustine, whose sister attends the high school but was not near what happened. Jasmine and her dad picked up her sister from the armory afterward.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters has contributed to this report.