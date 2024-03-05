×
Tags: iowa | poll | donald trump | joe biden | 2024 | election | red state

Iowa Poll: Trump Opens Wide 15-Point Lead Over Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 05 March 2024 02:10 PM EST

Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 15 points in Iowa – nearly doubling the former president's 2020 margin of victory in the state, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Trump defeated Biden in Iowa in 2020 by about 8 percentage points.

Here are the highlights from the poll, released Tuesday:

  • 48% of the state's likely voters say they favor Trump, compared to 33% who say they back Biden, and 15% saying they would vote for someone else. The remainder said they would either not vote or were uncertain.
  • 29% say they approve of the way Biden has handled his job as president, while 69% disapprove.
  • 79% say things in the U.S. have gotten off on the wrong track, compared to 17% who say the country is going in the right direction.
  • 56% say Biden, 81, it too old to serve another term, while 25% say his age is somewhat of a concern.
  • 42% say Trump's age, 77, is not a concern, compared to 35% who say it is somewhat of a concern, and 22% saying he is too old to serve again.
  • 47% say they have a very unfavorable view of Biden, while 21% say they have a mostly unfavorable opinion of him
  • 12% say they have a very favorable opinion of Biden, compared to 19% who say their opinion of him is mostly favorable.
  • 40% say they have a very unfavorable opinion of Trump, while 7% say they have a mostly unfavorable view of him.
  • 25% say they have a very favorable view of the former president, while 23% say they have a mostly favorable opinion of him

The poll, conducted Feb. 25-28, surveyed 804 Iowa adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Tuesday, 05 March 2024 02:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

