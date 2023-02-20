Trump Unveils Iowa Campaign Staff, Rivals Visit State

Former President Donald Trump's team revealed Monday top campaign staff hires in Iowa, the first of the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, the Des Moines Register reported.

Marshall Moreau is selected as the Trump team's statewide director. He previously managed Republican Brenna Bird's successful campaign for attorney general of Iowa in the 2022 midterms.

Eric Branstad, the son of legendary Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, will return as a senior adviser in his third time aiding Trump's Iowa campaign. State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, the son of Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, will also be an adviser.

Former Trump White House official Alexander S. Latcham is set to serve as the campaign's early states director in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada. He also has experience on Trump's Save America political action committee.

It comes as Nikki Haley, the United States ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, prepares to make a campaign sweep through Iowa later this week, the Washington Examiner noted.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who have not yet announced intentions like Haley, are also lined up to be in and around the Hawkeye State over the coming weeks.