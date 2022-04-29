×
Tags: invitation | pennsylvania | debate | gop | senate

You're Invited to Pa. Senate Debate! Join Newsmax

Friday, 29 April 2022 09:27 AM

Dear Newsmax Reader:

Newsmax TV is coming to Pennsylvania!

Next week we are having a special Newsmax Debate in

Pennsylvania with candidates for U.S. Senate.

The event will be moderated by Greta Van Susteren as she questions Dr. Mehmet Oz,

David McCormick, Ambassador Carla Sands, Kathy Barnette, and Jeff Bartos.

Don’t miss this free Debate at Grove City College

located in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Details:

Newsmax Debate with U.S. Senate Candidates
Wednesday, May 4th @ 8:00pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Tickets are limited so get yours today!

Keep Pennsylvania and America Strong!

Be part of a Newsmax TV Debate!

Get to see the candidates in person and hear their positions!

Ask questions you want answered.

Newsmax is now the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in America.

Join us for this special Pennsylvania Newsmax Debate!

Feel free to share with friends and family!

US
You're invited to join the audience at a special Newsmax Debate in Pennsylvania with candidates for U.S. Senate.
Friday, 29 April 2022 09:27 AM
