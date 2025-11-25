National Parks Announce America First Upcharge for Foreigners

Visiting America's national parks will cost a little more for foreigners, the Department of the Interior announced Tuesday.

The Interior said the new policies reflected President Donald Trump's commitment to make national parks more accessible, more affordable and more efficient for the American people.

"President Trump's leadership always puts American families first," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said.

"These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share."

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, an annual pass will cost $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents, "ensuring that American taxpayers who already support the National Park System receive the greatest benefit."

Nonresidents without an annual pass will pay $100-per-person fee to enter 11 of the most visited national parks: Acadia National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Everglades National Park, Glacier National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, and Zion National Park.

Foreigners who reside in the United States will not be subject to the increased fee.

Countries like Thailand, Rwanda, Tanzania, Chile, and Ecuador charge foreign tourists more than residents to enter their parks.

As part of the modernization of the parks system, America the Beautiful passes will be available in a fully digital format through Recreation.gov.

Visitors will be able to purchase and use their passes instantly, store them on mobile devices, and link them to physical cards.

Americans will also pay no fees on certain holidays, including Flag Day – which is also Trump's birthday – on June 14.

Revenue generated from new fee policies will be invested directly back into America's national parks, supporting upgrades to visitor facilities, essential maintenance, and improved services nationwide, the Department of the Interior said.