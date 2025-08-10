Intel CEO to Meet Trump After Call for His Resignation Over China Ties

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, days after Trump publicly demanded his resignation over alleged business links to China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Tan, who became an American citizen after emigrating from Malaysia, is expected to outline his personal and professional background, emphasize his commitment to U.S. national security, and propose ways Intel and the government can work together. The meeting follows Trump's push for U.S. companies to boost domestic investment and align more closely with his political priorities.

Trump's criticism came after Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., raised concerns about Tan's connections to Chinese companies and his past leadership of Cadence Design Systems, which last week agreed to pay $140 million to settle Justice Department charges over sales to a Chinese military university.

Appointed CEO in March, Tan was welcomed by investors for his industry experience and turnaround track record but has since faced strategic clashes with members of Intel's board. The company, the largest recipient of funding under the Biden-era Chips Act, has pledged $100 billion over five years to expand U.S. chip production. However, delays in building major Ohio plants have drawn political criticism.

In a message to employees, Tan said the U.S. has been his home for more than 40 years and stressed that he has "always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards."