Trump Still Views Insurrection Act as Last Resort

President Donald Trump has long teased the use of the Insurrection Act to restore law and order in the U.S., but officials note it remains squarely in the back pocket with regard to the ICE operations, fraud, and unrest in the Democrat stranglehold of Minnesota.

Senior Trump administration officials are actively monitoring unrest in Minneapolis and continue internal discussions about invoking the Insurrection Act, though they told CNN it is viewed as a last resort.

Trump again raised the possibility last week of using the law, which allows the domestic deployment of U.S. troops under limited circumstances and has not been invoked since 1992.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Trump said the authority remains available if conditions warrant it, calling the act "very powerful," while stressing there is currently no reason to use it.

Administration officials emphasized the president could choose to invoke the act at any time, but said no final decision has been made.

As a precaution, the Pentagon on Sunday ordered about 1,500 active-duty troops to prepare for possible deployment to Minnesota, a step officials described as routine military readiness.

The Army placed the units on prepare-to-deploy orders in case violence in the Midwestern state escalates, the officials said, though it is not clear whether any of them will be sent.

Officials said there are signs the situation on the ground has modestly improved, including increased support from local law enforcement, as the administration continues to assess its next steps.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.