Tags: inouye | navy | destroyer | del toro

Navy Names Ship After Late Sen. Daniel Inouye

Navy Names Ship After Late Sen. Daniel Inouye
The USS Daniel Inouye sails into Pearl Harbor on Nov. 18, 2021, ahead of its commissioning ceremony on Dec. 8, 2021. (Spc. 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson/US Navy via AP)

Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:02 PM

The Navy has named a new guided-missile destroyer after the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, a decorated World War II veteran.

The USS Daniel Inouye was announced by the Navy during ceremonies Tuesday marking the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, according to The Hill.

The ship was commissioned on Wednesday.

"There is absolutely no more of a fitting name," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said. "Inouye will always serve as a north star for the military and me personally."

Inouye, a Democrat who represented Hawaii, was the first Japanese-American elected to both chambers of Congress, according to The Associated Press. During World War II, he was awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, for bravery, including a heroic effort that cost him his right arm.

He died in 2012.

"Inouye embodied the values that saw your generation through an era of uncertainty and the cauldron of war,"  Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Kott said.

US
2021-02-09
Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:02 PM
