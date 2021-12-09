Navy Names Ship After Late Sen. Daniel Inouye

The Navy has named a new guided-missile destroyer after the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, a decorated World War II veteran.

The USS Daniel Inouye was announced by the Navy during ceremonies Tuesday marking the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, according to The Hill.

The ship was commissioned on Wednesday.

"There is absolutely no more of a fitting name," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said. "Inouye will always serve as a north star for the military and me personally."

Inouye, a Democrat who represented Hawaii, was the first Japanese-American elected to both chambers of Congress, according to The Associated Press. During World War II, he was awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, for bravery, including a heroic effort that cost him his right arm.

He died in 2012.

"Inouye embodied the values that saw your generation through an era of uncertainty and the cauldron of war," Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Kott said.