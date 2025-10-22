Group Calls for US to Set Ingredient Transparency Law

The U.S. needs to set a single national standard for product ingredient transparency, resolving the current "patchwork" of state-level labeling laws, according to the new advocacy group Americans for Ingredient Transparency (AFIT).

The group, led by Julie Gunlock and Andy Koenig, plans to work with the Trump administration and Congress on reforms to Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) standards, front-of-package labeling, and QR code regulations.

"As an American, but most importantly a mom, I know firsthand how important it is to trust the products we consume and bring into our homes," Gunlock wrote in a statement.

"Families deserve commonsense and science-backed transparency they can rely on. That's why a national standard for food safety and labeling is of the utmost importance to ensure every parent can make safe, informed choices for their children – because protecting our families starts with the truth."

AFIT contends that the lack of a unified standard has created confusion for consumers, driven up grocery costs, and burdened small businesses. The national campaign calls on Congress to establish a uniform federal standard for ingredient transparency across food, beverage, and personal care products.

"It is a simple concept to understand – Americans want to know that the ingredients in the products they're buying for their families are safe," Koenig wrote in a statement. "This should not be a difficult standard to meet.

"Unfortunately, states are now implementing their own patchwork of contradictory ingredient rules that have caused widespread confusion among consumers. President [Donald] Trump and his administration are well-suited to make these determinations.

"Our goal is to cut through confusion and ensure everyone has access to clear information. Consumers want to know exactly what they are putting in and on their bodies. That is what we are working to achieve."

The coalition, supported by brands and farm groups across the food, beverage, and personal care sectors, launched a new 60-second video ad.

"Every American deserves to know what's in their food, beverages, and personal care items – and that they're safe – no matter where they live," the ad's narrator concluded. "It's time to fix the patchwork.

"It's time to pass a national uniform standard."

Notably, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has directed the Food and Drug Administration to revise safety rules and eliminate a provision that allows companies to self-affirm that food ingredients are safe.

Kennedy sought to increase transparency for consumers as well as the FDA's oversight of food ingredients deemed safe.

"For far too long, ingredient manufacturers and sponsors have exploited a loophole that has allowed new ingredients and chemicals, often with unknown safety data, to be introduced into the U.S. food supply without notification to the FDA or the public," RFK Jr. said.