Judge Rules InfoWars Will Be Up for Sale Again

Infowars, the rightist platform run by Alex Jones, can be sold again, a judge ruled, to help pay the more than $1 billion he owes the families of the Sandy Hook mass shooting, CNN reported.

Free Speech Systems, Infowars' parent company, will be turned over to a court-appointed receiver who will sell the company's assets, using the remaining proceeds to settle Jones' debt, according to CNN.

A federal judge in Texas rejected the auction sale of Alex Jones' Infowars to The Onion satirical news outlet last year, criticizing the bidding for the conspiracy theory platform as flawed as well as how much money families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting stood to receive.

Jones lost multiple defamation suits after he repeatedly told his audience that the Connecticut massacre of 20 children and six adults was a hoax staged by crisis actors. Jones, who has since acknowledged that the shooting happened, has yet to pay the families anything.

On his show Wednesday, Jones said he was "pissed off" over the ruling and said he was "resigned" to InfoWars having to be shut down, CNN reported. An attorney for the victims' families praised the judge's ruling.

"Today's order brings us a critically important step closer to achieving the goal that the Connecticut families have spent years fighting for: holding Alex Jones accountable for years of harm," said Chris Mattei, an attorney for the Connecticut-based families said in a statement. "The receiver is now authorized to liquidate his business assets, and we look forward to the corrupt media empire that Jones built finally being dismantled."

The Onion was planning to turn InfoWars into a parody of conspiracy driven websites while having an exclusive advertising agreement with Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-control advocacy group formed after the Sandy Hook shooting, CNN reported.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.