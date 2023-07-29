Archer Testimony, Docs May Tie Joe Biden to Hunter Deals

As former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer is set to give closed-doors testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Monday, the New York Post reported on myriad secret deals with foreign business partners on the infamous "laptop from hell."

The testimony could potentially set up Archer as a key impeachment inquiry witness against President Joe Biden, assuming Archer delivers the testimony — as widely expected — that would directly tie the father to his son's foreign business dealings, including direct Joe Biden interaction on phone calls, according to the report.

In addition to the widely reported allegations of foreign influence peddling as found on Hunter Biden's laptop, revealed in the FD-1023, and testified to under oath by IRS and FBI whistleblowers, there are hundreds of documents attached to emails that were not downloaded on the laptop and are, therefore, unable to be reviewed by congressional investigators, the Post reported.

Archer will be able to testify about, if not provide, specific documents not retrieved from the obtained Hunter Biden laptop hard drive, including one attached to a November 2015 email from Eric Schwerin to Burisma CFO Vadym Pozharsky, on which Archer was copied, according to the Post.

Schwerin was the chief of Rosemont Seneca, Hunter Biden's investment firm, and he shared a contract from Blue Star Strategies (BS), a lobbying firm for Burisma.

"Attached is the agreement executed by BS," Schwerin's email read, according to the Post. "I know Devon gave you the immediate scope of work that BS is working on between now and the end of December.

"We expect a download on the meetings, etc. that they have made so far and will get that to you shortly."

There are indications from whistleblowers that Hunter Biden put Joe Biden on the phone more than two dozen times with foreign business partners, according to the Post.

"When Hunter takes money via an executed agreement from Burisma," consultant Jim Hanson, who reviewed the laptop contents, told the Post, "or some other some company and delivers a connection to Joe Biden, that should be a felony violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act."

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, would preside over a President Biden impeachment inquiry and has been collecting evidence since taking the gavel in January. Jordan serves on the House Oversight Committee under Chair James Comer, R-Ky., too, making them the key GOP investigators who will be taking Archer's testimony Monday.

"We're going to ask him a lot of questions, specifically what role Joe Biden played in trying to help terminate the prosecutor [Viktor Shokin] that was investigating Burisma for corruption," Comer told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" earlier this month. "We're also going to ask how often Joe Biden was in communication with Mr. Archer. Remember, Mr. Archer not only was on the board of Burisma, he was also in on some other side deals with Hunter Biden. We also want to know what these deals were. What was their objective?"

There are other documents attached to Hunter Biden laptop emails that are not necessarily related to Devon Archer. They, too, could become of interest to congressional investigators, including ones that could potentially tie Joe Biden to the Hunter Biden push for cash from Chinese energy company CEFC, as reported from the infamous WhatsApp message, according to the Post.

In that one, Hunter Biden threatened a CEFC official that Joe Biden was "sitting" with his son, who was pushing for alleged business payments, according to reports.

Former CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming, a missing Chinese billionaire, was the architect of China's Belt and Road initiative to expand China's influence globally.