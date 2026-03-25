N.J. Gov. Sherrill Signs Bill Limiting Police Cooperation With ICE

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed legislation Wednesday placing permanent limits on state and local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities, marking her first major legislative action since taking office two months ago.

Sherrill, a Democrat who campaigned on serving as a check on President Donald Trump, approved the measure as Democrats nationwide push back on the administration's immigration policies and as federal lawmakers continue debating funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Politico reported.

"It's pretty clear that New Jersey law enforcement should enforce New Jersey laws," Sherrill said before signing the bill. "We shouldn't use New Jersey resources to do federal agents' jobs at the same time, and we're not going to allow federal agents to terrorize our state."

The legislation mirrors the state's existing Immigrant Trust Directive, issued by the attorney general, which limits cooperation with federal immigration enforcement while allowing narrow exceptions.

Those exceptions include cases involving individuals charged with or convicted of serious or violent offenses or those subject to a final removal order.

The bill, NJ S3521 (26R), was part of a package of three immigration-related measures passed by the Democratic-led Legislature on March 23.

A similar proposal was previously pocket vetoed by Democratic former Gov. Phil Murphy on his final day in office.

Sherrill also signed NJ S3114 (26R), which bars law enforcement officers, including federal agents, from wearing masks while performing official duties, with exceptions for undercover work, protective gear or credible threats of retaliation.

The measure requires officers to identify themselves before making an arrest or detention.

The bill drew support from Democrats and state Sen. Jon Bramnick, a Republican, who said the conduct of masked immigration agents "does not look like [his] country."

A third measure, NJ A4070 (26R), limits the type of immigration-related data that state and local agencies, including healthcare facilities, can collect.

The actions follow earlier steps by Sherrill to challenge federal immigration enforcement. In February, she signed an executive order barring ICE operations on state property and creating a system for residents to document encounters with agents.

Last week, she announced a lawsuit seeking to block the opening of a major immigrant detention center in the state.

"Nothing is going to stop us from standing up for New Jersey and against Donald Trump's overreach," Sherrill said. "Nothing will stop us from delivering on the promises we made."

The White House defended federal immigration enforcement, saying ICE officers "act heroically" to enforce the law and protect communities.

"The Trump Administration will not waver on enforcing federal immigration law no matter how much Democrat politicians try to obstruct us," spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement.