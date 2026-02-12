Homan: ICE Surge in Minnesota to End

Border czar Tom Homan announced Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is ending its "Operation Metro Surge" in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

President Donald Trump has agreed to the plan, Homan said.

Speaking at a news conference alongside senior ICE, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Border Patrol officials, Homan said the surge operation produced "successful results" and made the Twin Cities "much safer" through arrests of violent criminal aliens and improved coordination with state and local law enforcement.

Homan said the operation's focus was public safety, and he credited Trump's leadership for driving the effort.

"As a result of this search operation, we have greatly reduced the number of targets for enforcement action, and many criminal aliens have been arrested and taken off the streets, including murderers, sex offenders, national security threats, gang members, and other violent criminals," Homan said.

Federal authorities say the sweeps focused on the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area have led to the arrest of more than 4,000 people.

He cited recent arrests including an illegal alien convicted of rape and lewd acts involving a child under 14, along with other offenders convicted of criminal sexual misconduct.

Homan also addressed widespread rumors that ICE was conducting raids inside sensitive locations such as churches, hospitals, and schools.

"Operation ICE has not arrested anybody inside a hospital."

"We have not arrested anybody inside an elementary school. We have not arrested anybody inside a church," he added, calling those claims "unfounded."

However, Homan said that "those locations are not off the table" if a significant public safety or national security threat is involved.

A key part of the surge, according to Homan, was establishing better cooperation with local Democrat officials — including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey — along with police chiefs and sheriffs across the state.

He said Minnesota authorities agreed county jails can notify ICE of inmate release dates, allowing federal agents to take custody of criminal aliens at the time of release.

"Arresting a public safety threat in the safety and security of a jail is safer for the alien, it's safer for the officer, and safer for the community," Homan said. "It just makes sense."

He also announced a dramatic crackdown on violent agitators who interfered with federal operations.

More than 200 people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting or impeding federal officers, and the U.S. attorney's office has accepted many cases for prosecution, noted Homan.

He credited state and local officials with stepping up their response in recent days, relaying that unlawful street activity has declined.

Quick Response Force deployments, used when ICE officers face danger during operations, "have dropped dramatically," he said.

With the improved security situation and enforcement gains, Homan said he recommended ending the surge operation, and Trump agreed.

"A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week," he said.

Homan emphasized the drawdown does not mean ICE is backing down from immigration enforcement.

"For those that say we are backing down … you are simply wrong," he said. "President Trump made a promise of mass deportation, and that's what this country is going to get."

ICE will maintain a smaller footprint in Minnesota temporarily to complete investigations into agitators and fraud cases while shifting surge personnel back to their home stations or other high-need areas nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.