Courts Keep Rejecting Trump Immigration Detention Rule

The federal judiciary has again ruled against the Trump administration's efforts to detain immigrants facing possible deportation.

According to a review from Politico, more than 100 federal judges have ruled against the Trump administration at least 200 times.

It is a bipartisan rebuke, with judges appointed by every president since Ronald Reagan, including 12 appointed by President Donald Trump, ruling against the administration.

The rulings come after Immigrations and Customs Enforcement enacted a new policy requiring everyone facing deportation to be detained, even if they have no criminal record.

The policy bars detainees from asking for an immigration judge to release them on bond.

Most rulings against the new policy have come from judges appointed by Democratic Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

But 12 judges appointed by Trump and 12 judges appointed by George W. Bush have also ruled against the administration.

"Courts around the country have since rejected the government's new interpretation," U.S. District Judge Kyle Dudek, a Florida-based Trump appointee, who took the bench just last month, ruled Wednesday. "This court now joins the consensus."

Judge Jason Pullman, another Trump appointee, ruled detaining someone without an "individualized assessment" of their dangerousness was a violation of due process.

Only two judges have sided with the administration, one appointed by Obama and the other appointed by Trump.

The Department of Homeland Security said its new policy was recently upheld by the Board of Immigration Appeals.

"President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem are now enforcing this law as it was actually written to keep America safe," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said to Politico.

The Justice Department said it intends to keep defending the policy in court.

"President Trump's immigration enforcement agenda is a top national security priority," the department told Politico.

The Justice Department is hoping the rulings will be overturned by appellate courts and has begun appealing many of the judges' decisions, Politico reported.