Tags: illinois | healthcare | transgender | minors

Illinois Health Halts Transition Service for Minors

By    |   Thursday, 28 August 2025 02:18 PM EDT

Advocate Health Care, which operates 11 hospitals and 200 other health care centers in Illinois, is cutting gender-transition service for minors after the Trump administration threatened to cut funding, reports the Chicago Tribune.

The health care group told the news outlet it "revised our policy to no longer provide or prescribe gender-affirming care medications for patients under age 19," adding the change in policy will allow "our hospitals, clinics and pharmacies to continue caring for all patients' health needs in the changing federal environment."

"We recognize that this is a deeply complex issue, and this decision was made after a multidisciplinary team spent numerous hours carefully considering the options and outcomes," Advocate said.

President Donald Trump in January signed an executive order cutting federal funding for what he described as the "chemical and surgical mutilation of children" and threatened legal consequences for institutions that support the practices.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

