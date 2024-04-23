X Bans Post About Illegal Immigrant Voting

An immigration watchdog is crying foul after the Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, banned a post highlighting a problem with illegal migrants registering to vote across the country.

The Americans for Legal Immigration PAC, or ALIPAC, was informed by X Ads Policy Support that its post that raised the issue was "hate speech" and attacked a "protected group."

The post in question read, "Proof Noncitizens & illegals are a nationwide threat to US Elections! New Website Collection of Evidence at noncitizenvoters.com."

"I think they're objecting to anybody sharing the truth about noncitizen voters. That’s their real motivation. They're like, 'Oh, can’t be talking about that this close to the election,'" ALIPAC founder William Gheen told The Washington Times.

"There’s a party line out there, and the official party line is this is an issue that’s only of concern to right-wing nuts and racists, and anything that goes up against this official party line gets swatted down."

Gheen told the Times that he spent $30 on ads to boost the post before X disabled the ad. He was told by X that the post "violates our Hateful Content policy."

Election integrity is a high priority of Republicans, from former President Donald Trump to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and the Republican National Committee, which is expanding its boots on the ground monitoring effort in every state ahead of November’s election.

Johnson and Trump discussed the issue earlier this month during a press conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

"House Republicans are introducing a bill that will require proof of citizenship to vote. It seems like common sense," Johnson said on April 12, adding that there are "millions of illegals" in the U.S. and many of them might try to vote.

"I'm not removing that content because we believe that noncitizen and illegal migrant voters are a serious concern. We believe we have a lot of documentation that indicates that," Gheen told the Times.