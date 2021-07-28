Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden Allowing COVID-Positive Illegal Migrants Into US

Texas Rep. Brian Babin decried on Newsmax the Democratic leadership under President Joe Biden for allowing migrants who cross the southern border illegally to travel throughout the country despite being infected with COVID-19.

Appearing Wednesday on "Spicer & Co.," Babin denounced the ''hypocrisy'' of giving plane tickets to fly all over the country to migrants who are in the U.S. illegally and have COVID-19 while "the rest of us," referring to members of Congress, "have to mask up, and go into, you know, seclusion again."

Babin said that after visiting the Rio Grande Valley, migrants who were COVID-positive and in the country illegally were traveling on the same plane with him.

''Maybe a third to half of my airplane was full of illegal migrants," Babin claimed, "all with free cellphones and new clothes, and being flown out, and some of them in first class, I noticed, all over this country. And this is what's going on."

"Even in our Air Force bases ... we know that they were flying illegal migrants out on airplanes, and now we find out they're COVID-positive."

Babin said that Title 42 could solve this problem, despite the Biden administration's efforts to end it. According to the American Immigration Council, under Title 42, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director would be permitted to "prohibit … the introduction into the United States of individuals when the Director believes that 'there is serious danger of the introduction of [a communicable] disease into the United States.'"

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here