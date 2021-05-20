Rep. Brian Babin to Newsmax TV: Biden's Border Policies Lead to Child Abuse

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, co-chair of the Border Security Caucus, condemned President Joe Biden's border security policies on Thursday, saying they are "leading to bad consequences."

"I don't know how many more times we've got to see this before the Biden administration fesses up and says, hey, our policies are bad they're leading to bad consequences, and it's an abuse of children," he said.

Appearing on Newsmax TV's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Babin stated how he and his colleagues had visited a border facility in the Rio Grande Valley and "what we saw" he said "was nothing less than astounding. We were told that the border was secure, that people were being turned back.. ... Nothing could be further from the truth. We saw facilities with, I'll give an example. In Donna, Texas, there is a 250-person-capacity [facility] that had over 5,700 individuals in there — it's child abuse pure and simple."

The congressman continued, citing an account of two girls being dropped from a 14-foot-high wall.

Babin told another account of an 11-month-old "who was totally naked, crawling ... wandering around on a South Texas ranch; abandoned by their coyotes and their team and traffickers; saved by the rancher and his family. I don't know how many more times we've got to see this before the Biden administration fesses up and says, hey, our policies are bad they're leading to bad consequences, and it's an abuse of children."

This week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement: ''Allow me to state one foundational principle. We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention.”

The comments come amid rumors of women reporting abuse in a Georgia detention center. A Massachusetts jail has drawn complaints of inhumane conditions and will no longer be used to detain immigrants.

Naureen Shah, senior advocacy and policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, said, “Today’s announcements show the Biden administration’s willingness to decisively break from the immigrants’ rights abuses of prior administrations.”

