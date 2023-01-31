NYPD on Scene as Migrants Refuse to Leave Manhattan Hotel

Migrants continued their stand against leaving a Manhattan hotel Tuesday, protesting New York City's plan to transfer single men to a temporary shelter in Brooklyn, and police were called to monitor the situation.

The city wants to make room at The Watson Hotel in Midtown for more migrant families and Sunday began transferring single men at the hotel to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, which is intended to house 1,000 individuals.

But WNBC-TV reported Tuesday some of the first men transported Sunday saw the conditions at the terminal and returned, demanding to be let back into the Watson. As of Tuesday morning, the migrants were still camped outside of the hotel and New York City police were on the scene, WABC-TV reported.

"We do not want to go to Brooklyn Terminal, I was there yesterday. There was no heat; it's cold," migrant Oscar Veliz told WABC-TV.

A post on Mayor Eric Adams' twitter account Monday showed a video of Adams speaking after he toured the facility.

"I just had to come here when I started hearing all the rumors about it was too cold," Adams said. "It's warm inside. About the food not being there, healthy food is present, even the snacks are healthy.

"We just need to stop the anxiety. When I spoke to the men who are here, they shared the same energy. 'We want to come here, we want to work, we want to pursue the American dream. We're thankful to the people of New York City.' I heard that over and over again."

Thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border, many of whom are asylum-seekers, have been bused to New York, which has declared itself a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants.

"New York also has a law requires the city to provide shelter for anyone who seeks it, something Adams said last year he would like to reassess given the city's dwindling resources in dealing with the crisis.