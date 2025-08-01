2M Illegal Immigrants Ordered Deported Remain in US: Report

There are almost 2 million illegal immigrants who have been ordered deported or have criminal histories, the New York Post reported.

According to data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, there are 1.5 million migrants who have been ordered to leave the country by a judge and 423,000 who are convicted criminals.

Sources told the Post it is unlikely all 2 million will be removed by the Trump administration.

"That's far more time-consuming to track down, surveil and arrest aliens. We have arrested a lot of aliens with removal orders just on random encounters," a source said to the Post. "Just because someone has a removal order doesn't mean we can remove them. At least not immediately. They may have been granted a stay of removal for a time period, they may be requesting asylum, they might be an informant, there are a number of factors that can come into play."

ICE is monitoring more than 7.5 million migrants who aren't detained in federal detention centers, the Post said. Last year, ICE had 7.4 million migrants they were monitoring, including 425,000 convicted criminals, the Post said.

Each ICE agent was forced to monitor an average of 7,000 cases. ICE has set a goal of hiring 10,000 new agents with the additional funding from the megabill recently signed into law by President Donald Trump.

ICE is using tracking devices to allow them to better keep tabs on migrants. Its Alternative to Detention program is monitoring 182,000 people using ankle and wrist monitors along with a phone app called SmartLink, the Post said.