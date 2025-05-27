WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: illegal immigration | border crossings | san diego

WH Hails 96 Percent Drop in San Diego Border Crossings, Closes Facility

By    |   Tuesday, 27 May 2025 12:17 PM EDT

The Trump administration is hailing a 96%-plus decline in illegal border crossings in the San Diego sector, allowing it to shut down a former President Joe Biden "migrant processing facility."

The data comes from the Customs and Border Protection data comparing President Donald Trump's illegal border crossings to Biden's, which Trump has noted never required massive government spending bills as Biden had urged, but merely a "new president."

"As illegal border crossings plummet, U.S. Border Patrol announced a soft-sided 'migrant processing facility' in the San Diego Sector constructed under the Biden administration has been dismantled after a 96%+ decline in illegal crossings along the sector," the White House wrote in a one-page fact sheet Tuesday.

"The increased border enforcement is accompanied by the Trump Administration's efforts to arrest criminal illegal immigrants throughout the nation."

The memo also outlined "a few of the sick criminal illegal immigrants arrested just over the past weekend":

  • Kevin Estuarde Hernandez, 18, of Guatemala — "a suspected 18th Street Gang Member who was involved in a shooting between his gang and MS-13."
  • Jose Antonio Deras, 45, of El Salvador — who "has pending charges for four felony counts of sexual assault on a child with a pattern of abuse. A judge ordered him removed from the country in 2009."
  • Eduardo Sanchez-Hernandez, 32, of Mexico — who has "pending charges for sexual assault of a minor under 13-years-old."
  • Litzy Janel Saavedra, 26, of Mexico — convicted "for third-degree felony rape."
  • Carlos Torres Valdovinos, 46, of Mexico — convicted for "for felony oral copulation of a child."
  • Jose Barrios-Bello, 35, of Mexico — convicted "for distribution of meth and has previously been removed from the country."
  • Misael Delgado-Carlos, 35, of Mexico — convicted of "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has previously been removed from the country."

