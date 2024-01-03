Illegal Immigrant Arrested at Capitol With Machete

A Venezuelan man who entered the United States illegally was arrested for brandishing a machete, butcher's knife, and brick at the U.S. Capitol Building, the Washington Examiner reported.

Jose Leonardo Marquez, 23, was arrested by Capitol Police on Dec. 26 and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and possessing a prohibited weapon.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE ERO) Washington, D.C., Marquez "unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without being admitted, inspected, or paroled by an immigration official."

He is considered a got-away, or a foreign national who illegally entered the U.S., intentionally avoiding a port of entry to evade capture by law enforcement. According to The Center Square, approximately 1.7 million got-aways have been reported since January 2021.

Patrick Divver, ICE ERO – Washington, D.C., acting field office director, said in a statement that Marquez "posed a significant threat to people in and around the U.S. Capitol."

"Thanks to our law enforcement partners at the U.S. Capitol Police, this threat was mitigated quickly," Divver said. "Fortunately, Marquez is currently in ERO custody and will face removal proceedings."

Border Patrol agents arrested Marquez on Aug. 21, 2022, near El Paso, Texas, and he was released the next day "due to a lack of detention capacity," ICE said.

He reported to ICE ERO officials in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 5, 2023 and was given a notice to appear before an immigration judge in the Justice Department.

ICE ERO – Washington, D.C., agents then filed an immigration detainer against Marquez with the U.S. Marshals Service on Dec. 27, 2023, and he was transferred into ICE ERO custody later that day. He remains in custody awaiting removal proceedings.

Among the 46,396 illegal immigrants with criminal histories arrested by ICE ERO in fiscal year 2022, there were 198,498 associated charges and convictions, with offenses including assault, sexual assault, weapons, homicide, and kidnapping, the Examiner reported.