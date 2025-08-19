Illegal Who Killed 3 in U-Turn Crash OK'd to Drive by Biden

The migrant truck driver who allegedly killed three people in a Florida crash involving an illegal U-turn was reportedly cleared to drive by the Biden administration, which gave him work papers that had previously been denied by the first Trump administration.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources told the New York Post that Harjinder Singh illegally entered California in September 2018 and was fast-tracked for deportation by the first Trump administration.

After being processed for deportation, the Indian national reportedly claimed he feared being returned to his home country and was later released on a $5,000 immigration bond in January 2019. His asylum case is still pending.

Using his work permit, which was granted in June 2021, Singh obtained his commercial driver's license in California.

On Monday, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom on X after his office accused the Trump administration of issuing Singh's work permit.

"Hey, genius: the federal government (TRUMP ADMIN) already confirmed that this guy meets federal and state immigration requirements -- YOU issued him a work permit (EAD)," Newsom's press office wrote. "As usual, the Trump Administration is either lying or clueless. p.s. @grok, who was President in 2018?"

"False. Harjinder Singh is in the United States illegally and his work authorization was rejected under the Trump Administration on September 14, 2020," McLaughlin wrote. "It was later approved under the Biden Administration June 9, 2021. The state of California issues Commercial Drivers Licenses. There is no national CDL. Sincerely, Genius."

Singh allegedly attempted to perform an illegal U-turn with his tractor-trailer at an "Official Use Only" median access point on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce around 3 p.m. on Thursday, DHS said.

According to Treasure Coast Newspapers, the trailer was blocking all lanes of oncoming traffic when the victims' minivan crashed into it at full speed and became wedged underneath. The two passengers reportedly died at the scene, while the driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The victims were a 37-year-old Pompano Beach woman, a 30-year-old Florida City man, and a 54-year-old Miami man, according to reports.

U.S. Marshals in California apprehended Singh on Saturday and he faces three counts of vehicular homicide. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer for the illegal migrant to ensure he remains in custody after his state prosecution.

The Florida Highway Patrol said neither Singh nor his passenger were injured in the incident.