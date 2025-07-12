Alaska's Iliamna Volcano Rumbles After Long Silence

A glacier-covered volcano in southern Alaska that last erupted in 1867 has shown renewed seismic activity, raising scientific interest but not public alarm, The Hill reported.

Located about 140 miles southwest of Anchorage, Iliamna volcano began rumbling on June 15, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory. Scientists say the recent seismic activity is most likely due to a large avalanche rather than a buildup of magma.

"Iliamna is known for frequent ice and rockslides that cause the mountain to rumble every couple of years," the observatory said.

The event, while not considered a precursor to an eruption, highlights the geological volatility of the 10,000-foot peak. The volcano is covered in ice and experiences regular instability, which can lead to seismic disturbances that register on monitoring instruments.

Despite the rumbling, Iliamna remains at the lowest alert level. As of July 4, Iliamna volcano's threat level is categorized as "Green/Normal," according to the United States Geological Survey, meaning the volcano is showing background levels of activity in a noneruptive state.

This is not the first time in recent years that scientists have observed movement beneath Iliamna. Similar seismic patterns have been recorded in previous years, often traced back to avalanches or ice collapses.

The last major volcanic event in Alaska occurred at Mount Shishaldin in the Aleutian Islands. That eruption began on July 17, 2023, and involved several explosive episodes. Ash plumes from the eruption reached high into the atmosphere, disrupting aviation routes and affecting air quality in the region.

While Mount Shishaldin remains one of Alaska's most active volcanoes, Iliamna's long dormancy and current behavior do not indicate a similar trajectory. Scientists continue to monitor the mountain closely using seismic sensors, satellite data, and aerial surveys.

Alaska is home to more than 130 volcanoes, many of which are part of the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire. The state's remoteness often minimizes the impact of volcanic events on populated areas, but disruptions to air travel remain a concern, especially near Anchorage and flight paths over the Aleutians.