Trump: 'Omar Should Apologize for Marrying Her Brother'

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday released a statement criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for "abandoning her former country," as a child and repeating a conspiracy theory that her ex-husband is her brother.

"Congresswoman Ilhan Omar should apologize for marrying her brother, committing large-scale immigration and election fraud, wishing death to Israel, and for essentially abandoning her former country, which doesn't even have a government — exactly what she'd like to see for the United States," Trump wrote in a statement released by his Save America PAC.

Omar, who was born in Somalia in 1982, was granted asylum in the United States as a child along with her father and siblings in 1995.

The congresswoman has repeatedly called the unverified rumors her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is her brother "absurd and offensive," and has previously released a detailed statement and a timeline showing her marriage history.

Omar has been alleged to have married Elmi, a British national who returned to England about two years after his divorce from Omar, in order for him to gain citizenship, but Business Insider notes all of Omar's siblings were granted refugee status in the U.S. at the same time as her, and siblings are able to sponsor one another for residency and a green card.

Trump issued his statement following a public spat between Omar and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a supporter of who has repeatedly referred to Omar as being a member of a "jihad squad."